Paul Pierce is consistently being hated on by NBA fans although he doesn't seem to care. After finishing his NBA career, he has embraced the villain role as a fan and analyst, which has always made him an interesting follow on social media. While we won't get to see him on ESPN anymore, we will still get to see him on various different avenues.

Most recently, Pierce was named to the NBA's Top 75 players of all-time list, and it has led to a debate surrounding his accolades and whether or not he deserves the honor. In fact, there are already numerous fans out there who are arguing that Dwight Howard should have taken Pierce's place, instead.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Stance

Pierce was quick to address his haters on Twitter as he quote tweeted two people in particular, saying "yes my haters came to celebrate with me," and "where would I be without u." Needless to say, Pierce is unbothered by those who criticize him, and he is just happy to be mentioned among some of the league's all-time greats.

This list has stirred up a ton of debates, so let us know what you think of Pierce's inclusion, in the comments section below.