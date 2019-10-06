Legendary drummer and singer for the psychedelic rock band Cream, Ginger Baker, passed away today according to CNN. Baker was 80-years-old and has been battling medical issues for several years. In 2016, he was forced to cancel a number of shows after undergoing open-heart surgery. The family tweeted out the news this morning saying, "We are very sad to say that Ginger has passed away peacefully in hospital this morning."

Many musicians have expressed sorrow over the loss. Paul McCartney tweeted this morning saying, “Ginger Baker, great drummer, wild and lovely guy. We worked together on the 'Band on the Run' album in his ARC Studio, Lagos, Nigeria. Sad to hear that he died but the memories never will. X Paul.” Brian Wilson tweeted, “I’m sorry to hear that Ginger Baker passed. He was a great drummer and we all were fans of Cream back then. ‘Sunshine Of Your Love’ was a great one. Love & Mercy, Brian.”Questlove also posted a tribute to the legend on Instagram.

Cream was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993. Baker also formed the band Blind Faith with Eric Clapton and released the collaborative Live! album with Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.