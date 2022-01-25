Paul George was doing a great job of carrying the Los Angeles Clippers this season, however, he is now dealing with an injury that could require surgery. This is especially bad for the Clippers because they are now without their two superstars. Either way, George is still considered a top-tier talent in the league, and his signature sneaker line with Nike continues to get new offerings. For the last few weeks, fans have been waiting on the Nike PG 6, and now, official images are finally here.

As you can see in the images below, the shoe has a streamlined silhouette to it, all while the first colorway will be white, black, infrared, and icy blue. The upper is mostly covered in white mesh, all while black is found on the sides, tongue, and back heel. The infrared hits are placed on the Nike swoosh, as well as the tongue tab which features Paul George's signature. His logo is also found on the insole, which further proves that this is a PG13 shoe.

No release date has been announced for these just yet, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

