When Paul George is healthy, he is one of the best players in the entire NBA. The man was an MVP finalist just a few seasons ago and in the eyes of many, he could be an NBA champion in a couple of years' time, as long as his partner in crime, Kawhi Leonard, gets healthy. These next few weeks are important for George as he is in the midst of releasing his next signature sneaker, the Nike PG 6. Official images of this shoe have been revealed, and as you can below, the shoe carries forth the aesthetics of previous PG models.

The shoe is mostly covered in white mesh, while pink and black are covered throughout. It makes for a nice clean look that is fairly standard whenever Nike is looking to give a shoe its very first colorway. The upper has a breathable construction, and the midsole has some React material which helps make the shoe nice and bouncy when you're playing out on the court.

If you are looking to cop a pair, these will be available as of Wednesday, February 9th. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates on this latest Paul George signature. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

