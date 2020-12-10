Paul George has been one of the most scrutinized players in the entire NBA this past season and after signing a massive contract extension today, it's clear he will continue to be criticized if things don't go his way. Regardless, George is still confident about the Clippers' chances next season and he seems poised to bounce back and prove people wrong. As far as his endorsements go, George remains popular in the sneaker world thanks to his Nike PG line.

This past year, we were blessed with the Nike PG 4, and with 2021 just a month away, it seems like we will be getting yet another George silhouette, sooner rather than later. In fact, this past week, Instagram sneaker insider @sneakerhighway23 took their account with a couple of photos with what is rumored to be the Nike PG 5. As you can see in the post below, the shoe has a basic black mesh and leather upper, with white on the midsole, and some orange Nike swooshes for good measure.

At this point, there is no release timeline for the shoe, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of those details. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this silhouette and whether or not it's something you would wear.