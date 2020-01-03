Paul George has had one of the most popular signature sneaker lines in the NBA over the past three years. The Nike PG series has boasted some of the best basketball shoes on the market which shouldn't be surprising when you consider how good George has been throughout the last few seasons. In 2020, George will be debuting the Nike PG 4 which has seen a few teasers pop up over the last few weeks.

According to Sneaker News, this shoe will officially be hitting the market on January 24th for a price that has yet to be determined. This latest PG sneaker is unlike all of the other ones that have come before it. As you can see, the upper is made of a black see-through mesh while red and white materials are placed underneath. From there, a zipper in the middle of the upper helps hold the entire shoe together. There is a silver Nike swoosh, white midsole, and even an icy blue outsole. Overall, it's an interesting silhouette that will certainly have ballplayers intrigued.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

