Paul George has been one of the higher-profile names in the NBA over the past year or so and it is all thanks to his MVP-caliber play. George has had an influx of eyes on him now that he's playing for a championship contender in the Los Angeles Clippers. The All-Star also has a lucrative contract with Nike where he has his very own signature shoe. His signature series has been lauded by critics as one of the best in the league and ever since the PG3, fans have been anticipating his next move.

Just last week, some images of the rumored Nike PG4 were dropped online. Fans were curious as to whether or not these were legit photos although now, it appears they were, indeed. The official Nike images below showcase a silhouette similar to the one shown in the photos last week. This sneaker features a black knit upper with mesh sides that showcase some red material underneath. Meanwhile, there is a zipper system going up the middle of the tongue. Overall, it's an interesting model that looks much different than the PG shoes before it.

According to Sole Collector, no release date has been revealed so stay tuned for more details.

Image via Nike

