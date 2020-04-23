Over the past few months, Nike and Take-Two Interactive have been touting their Gamer Exclusive Program which allows NBA 2K20 players to win the chance to purchase exclusive Nike Basketball shoes on the SNKRS App. Numerous dope colorways have come out over the last few months and with the MyPlayer Nation playoffs underway, Nike is coming through with even more heat.

For instance, a special edition of the Nike LeBron 17 came out last week and this weekend, we can expect a brand new Nike PG 4. The Paul George signature shoe will be made over in brown "Digi-camo" as well as neon colors like yellow, and turquoise. If you want the chance to buy these, you will have to win a MyPlayer Nation playoff game between April 25th and April 29th. These will be very limited so just because you win a game doesn't mean you'll actually grab a pair. Needless to say, copping these will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you will be playing NBA 2K20 this weekend. It's not like you'll have anything better to do.

Image via Nike

