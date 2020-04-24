Paul George has been consistently praised over the years for his signature shoes with Nike. All of his silhouettes have been touted as fire by both sneakerheads and ballplayers. However, his most recent shoe, the Nike PG 4, has gotten a bit more of a lukewarm reception. The silhouette and material combination is fairly unorthodox and when brands start to experiment, the results can be polarizing. Luckily, the PG 4 has been aided by some dope colorways and even a collaboration with Gatorade.

Now, the Nike PG 4 is getting yet another "Gatorade" colorway that flexes the brand's OG color scheme. Of course, I am talking about green and orange. As you can tell from the official images below, the shoe has orange on the insole, cuff lining, and even the laces. From there, the toe box and tongue tab are green. Paul George branding is found all over the toe box as his logo is repeated throughout, creating an interesting effect. Overall, these are some colorful kicks and will surely make you stand out on the court.

A release date has yet to be determined so stay tuned for any updates.

