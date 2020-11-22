Paul George has always had one of the more popular signature sneaker models in the NBA, and his most recent creation is the Nike PG 4. At first, this sneaker received a polarizing response thanks to its mesh upper and the fact that it uses a zipper to replace the need for laces. In the end, fans came around on the shoe and we have seen numerous colorways make their way to the market. With 2021 just a few weeks away, Nike is still going strong with the PG 4 and now, we are getting a preview of the "Christmas" offering.

As you can see in the images below, the shoe has an all-over red upper while the mesh on the inside is white. From there, we get some nice green highlights on the tongue and on the back heel tab, which helps bring the entire Christmas aesthetic together. Overall, if you need something that gets you in the Christmas spirit, these are definitely the way to go.

A release date has not yet been announced although you can expect these to drop in the coming weeks for $120 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

