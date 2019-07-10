The biggest winners of the free agency period were the Los Angeles Clippers as not only were they able to sign Kawhi Leonard, but they were able to get Paul George on their squad as well. With these moves, the Clippers have become immediate contenders in the Western Conference and have a solid opportunity to become a dynasty if they're able to keep everyone together. Today, the Clippers officially announced the details surrounding Leonard's contract, while also introducing George to the team.

After posting a hilarious Kawhi meme, the team got fans pumped up for the season ahead as they dropped an intense hype video featuring George. The video is exactly what you would expect from a team trying to build hype and it didn't disappoint. If George can repeat the success he had last season, the Clippers are going to be a huge problem, especially with "Fun Guy" Kawhi on the team.

Many Clippers fans took to the comments section where they expressed their pleasure with the George acquisition. The Clippers have been lacking star power since the departures of Blake Griffin and Chris Paul so George and Leonard will more than makeup for that.

Do you have Clippers winning the championship this year?