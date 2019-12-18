Paul George is one of the best players in the entire NBA so it shouldn't be a surprise that he has his own signature shoe. Whenever you amass a certain amount of success in the league, you are rewarded with a signature sneaker that gets sold to the masses. George is currently with Nike and his first three signature shoes have been considered as some of the best on the market. Now that a new season of NBA basketball is upon us, basketball players and sneakerheads have been anticipating the Nike PG4.

Thanks to the Instagram account @nbaoncourt, we now have a first look at the PG4 which appears to be a huge departure from the other models. The shoe has a huge zipper that goes up the middle of the upper. Interestingly enough, the upper is made with black mesh and you can see some white tabs underneath. It makes for a weird combination that basketball players are going to need to get used to before they decide to cop these.

There is no release date associated with this shoe although early reports are claiming these will be available as of January 2020. Let us know what you think about these in the comments below.