Paul George, who underwent surgery on both shoulders this past off-season, is nearing his return to the court and all signs suggest that he'll finally be ready to go sometime next week. According to Frank Isola of The Athletic, the Clippers expect George to make his debut either against Houston on Wednesday, November 13, or against the Pelicans on Thursday, November 14.

According to ESPN, George had surgery on a partially torn tendon in his right shoulder, followed by surgery on a small labrum tear in his left shoulder. The 29-year old All Star ranked second in the league with 28 points per game last season to go along with 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and a league-best 2.2 steals per game. He'll get a chance to go up against his former team on November 18, as the Clippers host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center.

The Clippers (5-2), have three games left on their current home stand including a nationally televised showdown against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, the Clips have already announced that Kawhi Leonard won't be playing due to "load management."

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images