One of the most shocking moves of the offseason came the same night that Kawhi Leonard announced his decision to go to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Oklahoma City Thunder traded MVP candidate Paul George to the Clippers in exchange for a plethora of draft picks. George was determined to link up with Leonard and the Thunder felt it was right to trade him. Just a week later, they sent Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in exchange for James Harden.

Thunder fans are understandably disappointed although according to Perris Jones of ABC-affiliate KOCO News, one fan has taken it way too far. Police are currently investigating death threats against the Thunder after a fan left two voicemails with the organization.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

“Y’all traded Paul George but kept Raymond Felton. You kept Andre Roberson. Do y’all not love Russell Westbrook? I hope he kill everybody. I want to kill everybody," the person said.

The second voice mail was directly targeted towards Thunder general manager Sam Presti and his family. The man also said he would bomb everyone in OKC if he ever visited. It's believed the man lives in Virginia and explained how he doesn't care if the police are called.

The Thunder have released a statement on the matter and for now, are letting authorities deal with everything.