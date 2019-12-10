Paul George was one of the best players on the Indiana Pacers a few years ago although eventually, he ended up on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, George is playing for the Los Angeles Clippers and last night, the team traveled to Indiana to play his former team. Throughout the game, George was booed by the Pacers fans although George quickly gave them a taste of their own medicine every time he got some buckets.

After the game, George was asked by Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN about the booing and what he thought about everything. George ended up giving a cryptic answer that hints at some foul play by those who are in charge of the Pacers organization. It seems as though PG13 is thinking of airing some people out in the near future.

"You know, someday I'll do a tell-all and tell the leading events of how I left Indiana," George said. "And I promise you, I'm not the one to boo ... I like being the villain. I'm here two nights out of the year. The people they should boo is here a lot longer than I am."

For now, it seems like George is much better off in Los Angeles as his team has a real chance at winning the NBA championship. If this happens, those boos in Indiana surely won't seem like a very big deal.