Paul George was clowned quite a bit last season especially in light of his horrific playoff showing against the Denver Nuggets. This season, however, George has been on a whole new level and is a major reason why the Clippers are doing so well at this moment. The Clippers look like real championship contenders and if George continues to play like this in the postseason, then they will prove to be stiff competition.

Last night, the Clippers defeated the Phoenix Suns, and once again, George was fantastic as he dropped 33 points. However, it was an extremely chippy game and there were quite a few ejections, all while Devin Booker had some harsh words for the Clippers star. After the game, George spoke on the war of words, noting that he's not sure what the Suns were trying to do.

“We focused on us,” George said via Clutch Points. “I don’t know what that chirp is about. We focused on us. I don’t care what they’re doing over there. I don’t care who they are or what they’re doing. I’m locked in. They can do the chirping. I let them have it tonight. I just stayed in my zone, stayed in my place, I don’t know. I don’t know. But, again, I don’t care what they’re doing. We’re focused on us over here. We’re focused on getting better. Tonight was a fun matchup, and we appreciate, you know, the challenge.”

With the win, the Clippers are third in the Western Conference standings and are just 1.5 games back of the Suns. We are starting to approach the playoffs and at this point, it's hard to bet against the Clippers right now.

Harry How/Getty Images