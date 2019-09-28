Perhaps one of the biggest stories from the NBA offseason was when Paul George was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Los Angeles Clippers. George will be joining Kawhi Leonard to create one of the best dynamic duos in the entire league. Clippers fans are extremely excited to see how this will all play out and are hopeful that it can result in the franchise's first-ever appearance in the Conference Finals. George is from California and seems to be getting quite comfortable in his home state prior to the start of the season.

According to Variety, George and his longtime girlfriend Daniela Rajic have bought a massive home in Los Angeles which is worth $16 million. The mansion is 10,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms. What's interesting about the home is that it used to be owned by Nets star DeAndre Jordan. If you're interested, you can see images of the interior right here.

With George settled in Los Angeles, it seems as though he's completely locked into competing with this team for year's to come. If he and Leonard can find some early chemistry, this might be one of the most dangerous teams in the league this season. The battle for L.A. is definitely going to be an interesting one.

