Following a massively disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Clippers will now be forced to win Game 7 or go home. Paul George says despite the situation, the team is not in "panic mode."

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

"It's positive," George said when asked about the mood in the postgame locker room. "This group's staying together. We still in the driver seat. It's not a panic mode. We have a Game 7. I like our odds with our group. We put ourselves in this position and it's on us to get ourselves out of it."

With 10:10 left in the third quarter, the Clippers held a 68-49 lead over the Nuggets, but were outscored 60-25 over the next 20 minutes.

“Trez is up-and-down for us right now. We know that,” Austin Rivers said regarding Montrezl Harrell’s minus-19 rating in his 15 minutes on the court. “Listen, if you go on just plus-minus, which I think a lot of people do, I don't think either one of our [centers] were effective tonight if you want to be honest. And so we have to get better play out of both of them. …So just watch it first before we make that critique.”

Game 7 between the Clippers and Nuggets will be held Tuesday.

[Via]