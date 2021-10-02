Paul George had a lot of weight on his shoulders during the playoffs this past season as the Los Angeles Clippers' biggest star, Kawhi Leonard, went down with a knee injury in the second round of the playoffs. As a result, George had to carry his team to victory, and in the end, he came very close as the Clippers eventually fell to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals.

Now, Leonard is expected to be out all season long, which means George will have to carry the Clippers again, except this time, for much longer. It's expected to be a rough season, although one that is still fairly manageable given the Clippers' talent.

Harry How/Getty Images

While speaking to ESPN reporter Ohm Youngmisuk, George spoke about last season and what moment the team would like to have back. As George explained, the team would love to go back to Game 4 against the Jazz when Leonard got his knee injury. His ACL is ultimately what cost the Clippers a spot in the NBA Finals, and who knows, maybe even an NBA title.

Regardless, the Clippers can't take back the past, but they can certainly embrace the present and give their fans something to cheer for. The Clippers still have a lot to be excited about this season, and the prospect of Kawhi coming back in time for the postseason should be enough motivation for the team to put their best foot forward.