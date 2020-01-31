In the aftermath of Kobe Bryant's passing, a number of NBA players who wear No. 8 or No. 24 have decided to informally retire the numbers in honor of the Laker legend. On the other hand, Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is reportedly thinking about changing his jersey number to No. 24 as way to pay tribute to Bryant, who wore the number for the second half of his illustrious career.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Paul explains:

"I actually reached out and see if I could bring 24 back, just because I always want to remember why I started playing this game. And that meant so much to me. You know, so, now I sit back and review it. I think every time should find a way to honor that. Let that jersey be a number that no one would be able to wear again. So we'll see."

George wore No. 24 at the start of his career with the Indiana Pacers but ultimately switched to the No. 13 that he still wears today. The 29-year old forward grew up in Southern California and credits Kobe Bryant as being the reason he ever picked up a basketball, but it seems like a majority of fans don't want to see a Clipper wearing Kobe's jersey number.

