All Star forwards Paul George and Kawhi Leonard agreed to join forces this Summer, forming one of the league's best one-two punches as teammates on the Los Angeles Clippers. The superstar pairing makes the Clippers one of the favorites to win the NBA title in the 2019-20 season, but they are far from the only superstar duo in the NBA.

In fact, the top of the league is loaded with teams led by newly formed All Star tandems such as the Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and Houston's Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Not to mention, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant out in Brooklyn, the Blazers' Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, Philly's Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and the Warriors' still got Steph and Klay.

During the Los Angeles Clippers' Media Day on Sunday, Paul Georges described his thoughts on why he and Kawhi are the top superstar duo in the league. Specifically, PG pointed to their elite ability on both ends of the floor that separates them from the other All-NBA tandems in the league.

Check out his comments in the video embedded below.

Last season, George ranked second in the league with 28 points per game to go along with 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and a league-best 2.2 steals per game. Meanwhile, Kawhi led the Toronto Raptors to their first-ever NBA championship, averaging 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals during the regular season.

The Clippers will kickoff the season on October 22 against the Lakers, but fans will have to wait until at least November before PG and Kawhi are on the court together. George underwent surgery on both shoulders this off-season and has revealed that he'll miss all of October, and possibly more. Click here for more details on his timetable for return.