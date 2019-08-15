Paul George was believed to be securely on the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer but his plans quickly changed when he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Now, Geroge has been teamed up with Kawhi Leonard which makes the Clippers automatic contenders to win a championship this season and their fanbase couldn't be happier. George knows better than anyone how much a championship can mean for your legacy and the move to Los Angeles will certainly help with that pursuit.

According to TMZ, George has been vacationing in Greece with his baby mama, Daniela Rajic, who he has been with for multiple years and has two kids with. In some posts on Instagram, George can be seen wearing Clippers swim trunks. Meanwhile, Rajic is looking gorgeous in a nude-colored bathing suit that we're sure George appreciated.

The fact that George is already wearing his Clippers gear bodes well for fans of the team who have been waiting for a championship since the team's inception. There hasn't been much to cheer about over the years as the Clippers have never even made it to the Western Conference Finals. The additions of George and Leonard will surely have the ability to change this.

Going into next season, it looks like George is committed and motivated to going deeper in the playoffs than he or the Clippers have ever gone before.