Heading into the offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers had the most to gain as they were one of the teams in the running for Kawhi Leonard. Lucky enough for them, they were able to get their wish and then some as they made a huge trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire the services of Paul George. George and Leonard are the newest dynamic duo in the NBA and fans are already hailing the Clippers as NBA Title contenders. While it will be fun to see them on the court together, Clippers fans may have to wait longer than they believed. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported today that George underwent surgery on his rotator cuff and could need more time to recover.

Per Buha:

"I think George will return around the start of the season on Oct. 22, give or take a couple weeks. The early side is probably early-to-mid October; the late side mid-to-late November. Most people I’ve spoken to around the league are leaning towards the latter, with George likely missing the start of the season."

This will hurt the Clippers chances at developing some chemistry between George and the rest of the team before the season starts. It is important to note that this report is speculative and there is no official timetable for George's return. The surgery reportedly took place immediately after the playoffs ended.