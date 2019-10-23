Paul George joined the Los Angeles Clippers during the offseason after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder. After being nominated for the MVP award, Geroge was being added on to a squad that already boasted the talents and services of Kawhi Leonard. Leonard and George are seen as the best and scariest dynamic duo in the entire NBA although it still remains to be seen what they will be able to accomplish together.

George has yet to build any chemistry with Kawhi as he is currently recovering from surgery on both of his shoulders. There were discussions at one point that he might only be coming back after the first six weeks of the season but now it seems as though he might be back sooner than originally expected. In a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, it seems like George could be back in just three weeks.

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

If this is the case, that means George will be back in the Clippers lineup by mid-November. Once Leonard and George link up together on the court, the NBA is going to have to be on notice as these two will be very tough to beat. Leonard put up 30 points in the team's season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers and he appears to be a man on a mission.