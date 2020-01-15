Paul George and Kawhi Leonard made waves this summer when they decided to team up on the Los Angeles Clippers. Both of these players are from California so their union was the perfect way to go back home and play for a hometown team. Of course, Leonard signed there as a free agent while George was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Interestingly enough, it took a lot before these two decided to make their respective decisions. In an interview with Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, George spoke about what led to his relationship with Leonard.

As it turns out, George called Leonard to congratulate him on his championship. This led to some extended talks and texts. Eventually, the two met up at Drake's house on two separate occasions and eventually made plans to link up and change the league for years to come.

As of right now, the Clippers are fourth place in the Western Conference although much of this has to do with the fact that the team isn't healthy. Both Kawhi and George have been injured at points which has led to some chemistry woes. Once both players heal, this team will be one of the dangerous squads in the NBA.

If they end up winning it all, Drake will have had his hand in two straight NBA titles.