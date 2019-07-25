Paul George shocked the basketball world on the morning of July 6th when it was revealed that he had requested a trade out of Oklahoma City so that he could play with Kawhi Leonard on the Los Angeles Clippers. George had just signed a contract with the Thunder so it was assumed that he would be coming back for another season, although this turned out to be untrue. Yesterday, George was introduced to the Clippers media where he talked about the trade and said that it was a "mutual" decision between him and management.

While talking to the media today, Thunder general manager Sam Presti openly disagreed with this assessment, saying that George was the one who initiated the trade in the first place.

"I know he used the term mutual. I don't necessarily agree with that," Presti said. "I fully respect the way it was handled."

It's understandable that Presti is a little annoyed by George's comments especially when you consider how he had to trade away Russell Westbrook immediately afterward. The Thunder have a plethora of draft picks right and also boast the services of Chris Paul who is expected to start the season with the team.

If you're a Thunder fan, it's got to feel a little bit painful right now.