Any sport can get testy, especially in the heat of the moment when the score is close and everyone is as competitive as possible. The NBA has certainly had its fair share of this competitive spirit over the decades and last night, there were some pretty entertaining theatrics during the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers ended up winning the game although the Suns were able to keep it close all the way throughout. In the fourth quarter, Paul George went up to take a shot before being taken down by Devin Booker. This immediately led to a shouting match between both players as they looked to fight each other. This led to Booker calling George soft after being told to watch his mouth.

George has been slandered quite a bit over the past year so it is no surprise that NBA fans found Booker's roast to be quite amusing. In the end, however, it didn't matter as George's team was able to take home the win in a game that propelled the Clippers to a first-place tie in the Western Conference.

Moving forward, the Clippers and Suns are both looking pretty good, and it will be interesting to see if the latter can finally make it to the postseason.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images