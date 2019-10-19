Everyone's talking about the new Batman movie. Matt Reeves will be directing the film, to be released on June 25, 2021. He took his time to find his Riddler character, perfecting his search. There's been a lot of anticipation as to who's going to play the role. ''You can't have Batman without a villain,'' Reeves says. Although there were rumours that Jonah Hill was going to play the role of the Riddler, that didn't happen. Warner Bro's announced on Thursday that Paul Deno will be playing Edward Naston who adopts the villainous alter-ego, the Riddler. In the comics, the character is referred to as Edward Nygma.

The Riddler is one of Batman's supervillains who challenges Batman with mind games, leaving clues and riddles for Bruce Wayne to solve in order to catch him. Dano seemed like a good fit due to his unquestioned success in the movie industry. He won an Emmy award for his role in Escape at Dannemora. He also produced, directed and co-wrote the successful film Wildlife. And let's be honest, he kind of looks the part too.

Robert Pattinson will play the main role of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman. The Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz will star as Selina Kyle, Catwoman. Jeffrey Wright will be playing Batman's ally Commission Gordon.

What do you guys think of the Batman cast?

