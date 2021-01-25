Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant shared an incredible bond both on and off the court. When Gasol came to the Lakers in the late 2000s, he immediately helped them become title contenders again as Kobe and Gasol went on a tear, winning two-straight championships together. When both players retired, they remained friends off of the court, and when Kobe passed away, Gasol was truly heartbroken.

Since that time, Gasol and his wife brought a baby daughter into the world and they decided to name her Elisabet Gianna, as a way to pay homage to Gianna Bryant, who passed away with her father almost a full year ago. In a recent interview with ESPN, Gasol explained why he decided to name his daughter after Gianna and why it was important to keep the Bryant legacy alive.

“My daughter’s full name is Elisabet Gianna Gasol,” the former Lakers star said. “It’s a way, not just to honor Gianna, but to always have them present. They’re our family and in which way can you have them more present than to have it in your daughter’s name or your son’s? We had more issues coming up with her first name than with her middle name. It represents so much, the name. The kindness, the heart that Gianna had, the talent, just with the toughness that she showed. Her dad and her mom in her, it’s something that has a lot of meaning to us, and that’s why she’s named Elisabet Gianna.”

Kobe and Gianna have received many tributes over the past year although Gasol's gesture is certainly one of the most personal. You can tell he truly loves the Bryant family and it's great to see that Vanessa Bryant is the godmother of Elisabet Gianna.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

[Via]