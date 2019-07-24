Pau Gasol has been in the NBA since 2001 and at this point, it doesn't seem like he has plans to retire anytime soon. The 39-year-old played with the San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks this past season, although he had to call it a season after just 30 games due to an injury. Gasol will be ready to jump back into action next season and it looks like the Portland Trail Blazers are very much interested in his services. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Gasol has signed with the Blazers on a one-year, $2.6 million contract.

Gasol wasn't very effective in the games he was able to play last season as he only averaged 3.9 points per game which is a career-low. Regardless, The Trail Blazers are incredibly deep at Center with players like Jusuf Nurkic, Hassan Whiteside, and Zach Collins. With Gasol on the bench, the Blazers will have plenty of options at their disposal as they try to make their way through a daunting Western Conference.

The Blazers were able to make the Western Conference Finals last season but were eventually swept by the Golden State Warriors. Perhaps the addition of Gasol will give them some championship pedigree to build off of.