Former Laker Pau Gasol and his wife, Cat, welcomed their first-born daughter Elisabet Gianna Gasol, Sunday. She was named in honor of Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna.

Elsa / Getty Images

"Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn't be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! #girldad," Gasol wrote.

Gasol played with Bryant on the Lakers from 2008 through 2014. The pair won two championships during their time on the court together, and continued to be good friends off the court.

"We had a tremendous connection, it's quite evident," Gasol told ESPN in May. "He'll be always present with me and with all of us, in certain degrees and different ways."

Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in January, 2020, during a helicopter crash.

“I still refuse to believe it... it still feels like a nightmare that I can’t wait to wake up from... but if this nightmare continues, I will do what I can to keep your legacy going and your lessons present in everything I do,” Gasol wrote after Bryant’s passing.

Bryant's wife, Vanessa, commented on the birth of Elisabet Gianna Gasol saying, "My goddaughter is here!!!!"

Gasol and Bryant's family went on a boat trip together near San Francisco, last month.

