Dave Chappelle continues to face backlash over comments he made in his Netflix special, The Closer in 2020 towards the trans community. Chappelle is no stranger to the criticism, either, but he doubled down on his stance as a TERF, which prompted calls for cancellation. None of those really worked, including a protest among Netflix employees.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Unfortunately, some of Chappelle's close friends are catching strays for their proximity to him. Over the weekend, comedian Patton Oswalt shared a photo of himself and Dave Chappelle ringing in the new year. He said that he was performing a comedy set when he was invited by Chappelle to do a surprise set at the arena next door.

"Why not? I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius that I started comedy with 34 years ago. He works an arena like he's talking to one person and charming their skin off. Anyway, I ended the year with a real friend and a deep laugh. can't ask for much more," wrote Oswalt.





The comments were filled with people expressing their disappointment in Chappelle, and Oswalt's decision to post the photo of his friend of 34 years. Oswalt shared his response to the criticism in a subsequent post. "I saw a friend I hadn’t seen in a long time this New Year’s Eve. We’ve known each other since we’re teens. He’s a fellow comedian, the funniest I’ve ever met. I wanted to post a pic & an IG story about it — so I did. The friend is Dave Chappelle," he wrote, explaining that Dave has "refocused and refined ideas a lot of us took as settled about race & history & Life On Planet Earth and spun them around with a phrase or punchline."

Oswalt added that while he and Chappelle are friends, they also butt heads frequently over trans rights. "But we also 100% disagree about transgender rights & representation. I support trans peoples’ rights — ANYONE’S rights — to live safely in the world as their fullest selves," he continued. "For all the things he’s helped ME evolve on, I’ll always disagree with where he stands NOW on transgender issues. But I also don’t believe a seeker like him is done evolving, learning. You know someone that long, see the struggles and changes, it’s impossible to cut them off."

He added, "I’m an LGBTQ ally. I’m a loyal friend. There’s friction in those traits that I need to reconcile myself, and not let cause feels of betrayal in ANYONE else. And I’m sorry, truly sorry, that I didn’t consider the hurt this would cause."

