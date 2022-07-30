The industry often pits artists against each other for one reason or another, but you would be hard-pressed to find anyone who hates Patti LaBelle. The Godmother of Soul has been a favorite in and outside of the industry for decades, and she's responsible for music classics that continue to rack up streaming numbers. Within the R&B community alone she's hailed as one of the greatest singers to ever pick up a microphone, but during her appearance on Drink Champs, LaBelle admitted that she was under the impression that award-winning songbird Jazmine Sullivan didn't like her.

“I thought Jazmine Sullivan hated me. Let me say something, last week, she made my heart pound, hard. She called me," said LaBelle. "The same gentleman, Marquese, who made this outfit and the outfit that I wore for Essence last couple weeks ago, he’s good friends with Jazmine. And so, he said ‘Jazmine and I always used to talk about who’s coming to Patti LaBelle’s party first? You or me?’”



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

“So, she’s always had this love for me but whenever I would see her, she’s shy, and I would give her all these props and stuff and I’d say, ‘Baby girl don’t like me.’ My feelings were hurt until last week. When we talked on the phone she said, ‘Patti LaBelle you’re my everything.’ She said, ‘I love you so much I get shy when I’m around you.’"

Ms. Patti shared the story to show just how things can become misconstrued based on one's perception or reading more into a situation than there is.

"So, you see how things are misunderstood in this business, so ugly business? Sometimes people wanna make us hate each other and say, ‘Oh, she don’t like her.’ Well, Jazmine and I are recording soon. You know, after fifteen years I haven’t recorded R&B. So, I’m doing stuff with her and a bunch of other sweeties and I just wanted to clarify that for me, because I was holding this thing that she didn’t like me."

"She loves Patti LaBelle," the legend boasted. Watch the clip from Patti LaBelle's Drink Champs appearance below.