Patti LaBelle says that she learned how to crip walk after hearing 2Pac's hit song, "California Love." The legendary singer discussed 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. while reflecting on his relationship with hip-hop more broadly, during her recent appearance on Drink Champs.

When asked for her earliest memories of listening to hip-hop, she called back to 2Pac and Big Daddy Kane.

“I started moving to ‘California Love,'” LaBelle told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “That’s when I started to Crip Walk.”



Paul Morigi / Getty Images

As for Biggie Smalls, LaBelle referenced his 1994 single “Dreams (Just Playing),” but admitted that the two were never lucky enough to meet.

“I never met Biggie, no but Biggie had a song about Patti!” she said. “He sure did, I was shocked.”

Elsewhere in the interview, LaBelle also discussed her relationship with Jazmine Sullivan, admitting that she thought the singer hated her.

“I thought Jazmine Sullivan hated me. Let me say something, last week, she made my heart pound, hard. She called me," said LaBelle. "The same gentleman, Marquese, who made this outfit and the outfit that I wore for Essence last couple weeks ago, he’s good friends with Jazmine. And so, he said ‘Jazmine and I always used to talk about who’s coming to Patti LaBelle’s party first? You or me?’”

Check out LaBelle's appearance on Drink Champs below.





