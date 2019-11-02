Who in the world would have the gall to diss Patti LaBelle to her face? The music icon is one of the most celebrated voices in the industry, but while many other artists see her as a motherly or aunt-like figure, Ms. Patti revealed that there are a chosen few who have shown her disrespect. She's known as one of the nicest women in the business, regardless of her diva status, but in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, the legendary vocalist shared stories of celebrities who have snubbed her.



Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Charlamagne Tha God thought Patti was talking about someone from earlier on in her career who talked about her behind her back. "To my face," she said with a snicker. "Even today. In my face, diss." Patti explained that just two weeks ago she tried giving a singer a hug to show her love but instead of a warm response the woman rejected her, backed away from Patti, and gave her a twisted face of disgust.

Patti wouldn't name names, but she shared that particular incident involved a younger singer. Later she added, "Two years ago, one of the biggest girls dissed me big time. I said hi walking in the hallway, we were doing a BET special. That heffa looked at me and walked away." The radio hosts tried guessing who it could be—Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ashanti, Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo—but Patti said it was none of them. "The only hints that Patti would give is that the woman is a younger "huge" artist who is a "rapper, singer, dancer, chef." We have a few ideas, but let us know if you've cracked the code on who is out here dissing Patti LaBelle. Check out her funny clip with The Breakfast Club below.