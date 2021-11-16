Patta is one of the most well-known sneaker boutiques in all of Amsterdam and over the years, they have become known for their incredible collaborations with Nike. They have a particular obsession with the Nike Air Max 1, and over the past year, they have delivered plenty of great colorways. Moving forward, Patta is continuing its work with Nike, and soon, they will be coming out with a Nike Air Max 1 that has been nicknamed "Rush Maroon."

As you can see from the images below, the shoe has that same signature wavy Patta overlay near the midsole, all while the upper is covered in a gorgeous maroon tone. Throughout the shoe, we have some orange and grey highlights that help bring the whole thing together. Overall, it is a very nice colorway that will certainly appeal to fans who want to broaden their horizons when it comes to the color palets they keep in their wardrobe.

In terms of the release date, these are set to come out on Friday, November 19th for €170. For now, the only listed location for these is Nike.Patta.nl but that could change quite soon. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below.

Image via Patta

Image via patta

Image via Patta