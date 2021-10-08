Amsterdam streetwear and sneaker retailer Patta has gotten back to work with Nike, collaborating on a new redesign set of the iconic Air Max 1. The first of two styles reported to be released includes the imaged Metallic Silver/Monarch-Pure Platinum colorway, followed by the reportedly Metallic Silver/Noise Aqua-Pure Platinum pair set to drop at a later date, according to @pyleaks.

The new Patta x Nike Air Max 1s slightly deviate from the original pair's custom one-wave design, with a new more rugged 'wave' concept along the side of the shoe in Monarch (Curry) color, with Pure Platinum overlays throughout. The main Nike Swoosh also colored Monarch rests alongside the platinum mesh bash, while a silver mini swoosh is embroidered on the mudguard near the toe.

The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 collection titled "The Wave" is expected to be sold at the $160 retail price, with a custom box. The Metallic Silver/Monarch-Pure Platinum pair release today, October 8th, on Patta.nl and SNKRS, with a later launch for select retailers on October 15th. There is currently no new information on when the Metallic Silver/Noise Aqua-Pure Platinum colorway will drop.

