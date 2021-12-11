Patta and Nike have come through with numerous Air Max 1 collabs in the past. In 2021, the two have delivered quite a few different Air Max 1 colorways to the market, and with the year almost up, the brands are continuing their ascent. After unveiling the "Rush Maroon" model a few weeks ago, Nike and Patta are back, this time with a colorway that should be familiar to anyone who has ever purchased a pair of shoes before.

In the official images below, you can see this simple black and grey colorway, which has that signature Patta curvy mudguards just above the midsole. The shoe is mostly covered in black leather, all while grey mesh is found on the toe box as well as the back heel. Overall, it is a very classy aesthetic and it's one that sneakerheads will most definitely gravitate towards.

A release date has not yet been announced for these, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, head down to the comments below, and let us know what you think of these.

Image via Nike

