Amsterdam-based sneaker and streetwear shop Patta celebrated its 15th anniversary earlier this year with the release of a special edition Air Jordan 7, and it looks like there's more to come.

Patta's official twitter account has teased the release of another Air Jordan collab for this Friday, October 18, although they're keeping the details under wraps for now. That said, rumors are swirling that the unreleased "Icicle" Air Jordan 7 could finally be making its debut. We'll find out soon enough as the release is just days away.

In the meantime, check out some detailed shots of the "Icicle" Air Jordan 7 in the IG post embedded below and stay tuned for updates.