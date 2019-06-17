This year has been pretty great for sneakers so far and the collaboration between Patta and Jordan Brand on the Air Jordan 7 was a prime example of this. The shoe was officially released a couple of weeks ago and quickly sold out. Now, both brands are looking to expand on the success of their first collaboration with a whole new colorway of the Air Jordan 7 which is being dubbed "Icicle."

The shoe goes for a much more muted approach when it comes to the color schemes as a creamy beige leather graces the toe box and side panels, all while a deep grey suede makes up the overlays. The midsole is black and silver with "Patta" written on the midsole in the same fashion as the first colorway. Just like most Air Jordan 7's, the number 23 is written on the back in the color red, adding to the Michael Jordan branding.

As of right now, there is no release date or price associated with the shoe, so stay tuned for more details as we will be sure to bring them to you.