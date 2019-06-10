The PATTA Air Jordan 7 collab is slated to launch globally this Saturday, June 15, following the initial release that took place last month in Amsterdam.

The limited edition kicks, priced at $200, will be available at select Jordan Brand retailers and Nike SNKRS.

PATTA Air Jordan 7/Nike

According to Patta's Guillaume Schmidt and Vincent van de Waal, the Air Jordan 7 was the ideal silhouette for this partnership for several reasons.

“It was a golden era for hip-hop and a big year for me, a lot of very important albums that I still carry with me came out between '92 and '96. And aesthetically, those years had such colourful imagery and strong connections to black empowerment. The VII and its geometric patterns also have a reference to Africa,” says Schmidt, a native of Suriname who grew up an hour from Amsterdam in basketball-crazed 's Hertogenbosch. “The VII apparel was out of this world. The products that we worked on come straight from a short Jordan clip from Barcelona that became super famous. It features a segment where Michael walks past a huge billboard of himself where he's got the shoes on, and that image has been forever etched in my memory,” says Gee.

Continue scrolling for the official images.

PATTA Air Jordan 7/Nike

PATTA Air Jordan 7/Nike

PATTA Air Jordan 7/Nike

PATTA Air Jordan 7/Nike

PATTA Air Jordan 7/Nike