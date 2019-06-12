This weekend, the ultra-popular PATTA x Air Jordan 7 collaboration will be released again which will surely draw a ton of attention from sneakerheads. The shoe is interesting thanks to its brown and beige colorway that also has hints of red all the way throughout. While this model will come and go very soon, it appears as though a brand new colorway is in the works, although it will be much more limited than the original.

This information comes courtesy of Instagram sneaker account @hanzuying which showed off some detailed images of the lowkey pair. It looks as though this model will have much more muted colors throughout the upper. For instance, the suede overlays seem to be a dark grey while the leather upper is a creamy beige. The midsole is silver with PATTA written in grey all the way throughout. To finish off the look of the shoe, there is a red Jumpman logo on the side.

There is no information as to when this shoe will be released or if it will at all so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.