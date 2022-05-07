Patrisse Cullors took to Instagram today to expose the agenda of the right-wing media. In a seven-minute video, she explained that upon waking up this morning, she discovered Candace Owens, a conservative influencer, outside of her home along with a news crew.

"She was demanding that I come outside," said Cullors. The 38-year-old went on to detail that Owens was there regarding the Black Lives Matter global network foundation's property. Back in April, it was reported that the BLM organization purchased a $6 million home in California. Though the foundation claimed the house was meant as a space for black creators, not too many people bought that story-- including Candace.

Cullors assumed that Owens believed her home was the property in question, but it was not. "It's really unacceptable, and it's dangerous," started Cullors, "when Candace Owens, another black woman, who is actually working as a part of the right-wing agenda, comes outside of my house with cameras."





Further into the video, Cullors broke down into tears when speaking about her safety. "What happened this morning is not safety," she sobbed. "It's not what i deserve."

In response to her remarks, Candace Owens posted her own video explaining the situation from her side. While inside the car with the camera crew, Owens stated, "This is insane. In real time right now, I am watching Patrisse Cullors do a live claiming that I went to her property and demanded to speak to her."

Owens denied all of Cullors allegations. She claimed that she went to the property and politely asked the security guard if there was anyone they could speak to. "Nobody asked us to leave," started Owens, "... it was just me ringing the doorbell trying to speak to someone. He said absolutely nothing. He started recording us." After that, Owens claimed they decided to leave.

The 33-year-old political commentator then accused Cullors of being afraid that the BLM will soon be exposed as fraudulent. She ended her video by asserting, "The truth shall set you free, or Candace Owens shall set you free, girl. Because I'm about to tell the truth."

Watch both clips below.



