Earlier today, NFL fans were surprised to learn that Cam Newton of the New England Patriots tested positive for Coronavirus. As a result of this positive test, the Patriots began retesting all of their players and for now, it seems as though everyone is okay. Regardless, the NFL has had issues with COVID this week thanks to the Tennesee Titans who have 16 players and staff members infected. With all of these positive tests going on, the NFL has had to scramble, and now, the Patriots' next game against the Kansas City Chiefs could be in jeopardy.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chiefs and Patriots game will no longer be going down on Sunday. Instead, the match will take place on either Monday or Tuesday. If even more players test positive, then this game could likely be forced to take place much later in the season.

In fact, the story becomes even more complicated as Chiefs QB Jordan Ta'Amu has tested positive for COVID-19 as well. This means Patrick Mahomes may very well be exposed to the disease.

All things considered, the NFL could have a real problem on their hands and it's not going away anytime soon.