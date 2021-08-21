Just last week, a horrific 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the island nation of Haiti, and it caused massive destruction that has left over 2,000 dead and millions displaced. It is a massive tragedy that has left the country in need of as much help as humanly possible. Various organizations have already started gathering donations while countries have started to fly out aid in the form of supplies and even doctors.

Now, the New England Patriots will be doing something similar as team owner Robert Kraft has authorized a brand new mission for the team's private jet. According to TMZ, the Patriots are sending various medical supplies to the country, including "IV fluid and bags, oxygen masks, surgical supplies, hospital beds, sterilizers, and generators."

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

There are also various medical professionals on the plane, which will go a long way in assuring the health of those who have been affected by the devastation. The Patriots have always tried to be as charitable as possible, and this latest gesture will certainly do wonders when you consider everything that has happened. This isn't the first time the team has done such as thing, as last year, the team's jet went to China to pick up millions of N95 masks for doctors and Americans.

The plane has already been loaded with the supplies and it is expected to arrive in Haiti within the next few hours. Hopefully, the mission is successful, and some lives are saved in the process.

