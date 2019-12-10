Over the last 24 hours, the New England Patriots have been at the center of yet another cheating scandal. Last decade, the Patriots were caught for their "Spygate" controversy and a few years ago there was that whole thing with "Deflategate" which mostly implicated quarterback, Tom Brady. Now, the Patriots are being investigated for filming the Cincinnati Bengals sideline, this past Sunday. The team has maintained that they were simply filming a feature on their advance scout and that it was all a misunderstanding.

Now, the footage that was taken is in the hands of the NFL who are doing their due diligence before making a decision on the matter. As Paul Denher Jr. of The Athletic reports, the Patriots spent eight whole minutes filming the Bengals sideline which is a suspiciously long time if you were just trying to get a bit of B-Roll.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It was noted that the footage was a wide view of the Bengals sideline and the footage shows various coaches making play signals. The Patriots have noted that the footage was taken by an independent film crew who were unaware of the rules. Eventually, the film crew was caught by a Bengals employee who put a stop to it. The Patriots have also said that the Cleveland Browns were aware of their presence at the game and that they forgot to let the Bengals know of their presence which was an "oversight."

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring you the latest.