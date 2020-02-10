Heading into March, Tom Brady will be in a position he's never had to deal with before. The six-time Super Bowl-champion is about to become a free agent for the first time in his entire career. The New England Patriots and Tom Brady have been married for 20 years now and they have come together for one of the best dynasties in the history of sports. Brady is on the decline but at 42 years old, some teams feel like he is still good enough to help their team go out and win a championship. Meanwhile, if the Patriots do let Brady walk, it will be difficult to find a suitable replacement.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Patriots' reasoning for letting Tom Brady go to free agency was simple. They want Brady and head coach Bill Belichick to take their time deciding if it would make sense to continue their relationship. Belichick is very particular about his personnel and if he doesn't feel like Brady is good enough anymore, he could say goodbye in swift fashion.

For now, it remains to be seen what either party is going to decide. Many believe Brady will be back while others think he'll want to explore franchises like the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Where would you like to see Brady play next season?