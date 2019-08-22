New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was reportedly indicted in Laconia, New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession earlier this month and he will be arraigned next week, according to multiple reports.

The incident reportedly occurred on June 25, and the 32-year old was indicted on August 8. According to Jim Murray of 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, police were actually checking up on Chung's home after the alarm went off when they discovered the blow.

He is expected to appear in court again on August 28.

The New England Patriots released a brief statement on Thursday that reads:

"We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place."

Chung was drafted by New England out of the University of Oregon in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, and he has spent all but one season of his 11-year career with the Pats. During that span he has played in 140 career games, amassing 708 tackles and 11 interceptions with three Super Bowl rings.

Chung suffered a broken arm during the Patriots most recent Super Bowl victory in February and underwent shoulder surgery this off-season. He has not played thus far in the pre-season, although he has been a regular participant in practices, according to ESPN.