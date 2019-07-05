Tedy Bruschi was a legend on the New England Patriots when they won their first three Super Bowls back in the early 2000s. Back in 2005, Bruschi suffered a stroke and missed six games only to return eight months later. Unfortunately, Bruschi had another stroke just yesterday and according to his family, he is recovering at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Massachusettes.

Bruschi's family took to Instagram to offer an update on the former player, saying that he was aware of what was happening to him and got help immediately.

"He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties. Tedy is recovering well," the statement read. "Tedy and his family thank you for your ongoing encouragement, and kindly ask for privacy at this time."

Bruschi retired from football back in 2009 and has since been a part of the ESPN football broadcast team. "Tedy has the complete support of ESPN and we wish him a speedy recovery," ESPN said.

After his retirement, Bruschi stated, "I had 366 tackles in the NFL as a stroke survivor, and I'm very proud of that."

We wish Bruschi nothing but the best as he continues to recover in the hospital. He is a true legend and ambassador of the game.