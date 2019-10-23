Josh Gordon has had his fair share of issues throughout his career but otherwise, he has been a phenomenal player on the field. As of right now, he is with the New England Patriots and this season, he has put up some disappointing production. Gordon has been out for the last little while due to a knee injury and today, it was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that Gordon was being placed on the injured reserve. This means his season would be over as he wouldn't be cleared to play.

Well, according to reporter Albert Breer, there could be something deeper at play. Sources close to the situation told Breer that Gordon is healthy and will be good to go quite soon. In fact, it seems like the Patriots are using this as a tactic to release Gordon and give him a shot at signing somewhere else.

It's unclear as to why the Patriots seem to be moving in such a manner. Some fans are already jumping to conclusions about Gordon's sobriety while others think his production could be a factor in this decision. The Patriots just traded for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu so perhaps the move was a way to get Gordon out of the door.

Either way, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest.